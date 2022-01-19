Coke is giving its cans a makeover

Weather Alert

...Light Freezing Rain And Freezing Drizzle Expected For Much Of The Tennessee Valley Thursday Morning... A strong cold front will track southeastward across the Tennessee Valley very late this evening and early Thursday morning, preceded by a band of showers and thunderstorms. As temperatures rapidly fall below freezing, light rain occurring in the wake of the front will transition to light freezing rain or freezing drizzle across northwest Alabama between Midnight and 2 AM CST. This transition zone will spread southeastward, reaching the Huntsville metropolitan area between 3-5 AM CST and locations in the vicinity of Ft. Payne by 7-9 AM CST. Minor accumulations of ice up to 0.05 inch are anticipated for much of the region, with locations in southern portions of Marshall and Dekalb counties standing the best chance of experiencing little to no accumulation. The freezing rain may be sufficient to result in a thin glaze of ice, primarily on elevated and exposed surfaces. Precipitation could briefly transition to a mixture of light sleet and snow flurries before ending late Thursday morning. Another storm system may bring snow flurries to portions of the Tennessee Valley from early Friday morning through late Friday evening. Locations across far northeast Alabama stand the best chance of receiving a light dusting of snow with this system.