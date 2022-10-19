Coach Nick Saban releases statement on Alabama player accused of hitting Tennessee fan

A University of Alabama player is accused of smacking a Tennessee fan in the head after Saturday's loss in Knoxville.
A TikTok user released a video that she says shows Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton hit her in the head when she walks past him on the field after Saturday’s game. The user made her account private Wednesday morning after her clip went viral. You can see her account HERE and a link to a website's capture of her video HERE
On Wednesday, the University of Alabama released this statement from Coach Nick Saban: “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information.”
Burton is Alabama's fourth leading receiver this season.