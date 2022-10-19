 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Coach Nick Saban releases statement on Alabama player accused of hitting Tennessee fan

  • Updated
  • 0
Jermaine Burton

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

A University of Alabama player is accused of smacking a Tennessee fan in the head after Saturday's loss in Knoxville.

A TikTok user released a video that she says shows Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton hit her in the head when she walks past him on the field after Saturday’s game. The user made her account private Wednesday morning after her clip went viral. You can see her account HERE and a link to a website's capture of her video HERE

On Wednesday, the University of Alabama released this statement from Coach Nick Saban: “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information.”

Burton is Alabama's fourth leading receiver this season.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

