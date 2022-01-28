Cloudy with a few flurries, dangerous wind chills tonight

Get ready for another blast of Arctic air to wrap up the workweek! Cloudy skies have kept temperatures a bit warmer this morning in the mid 30s. Our Guntersville radar has picked up on some very light flurries in southwestern Jackson County and on Monte Sano. Flurries will become a bit more widespread as the day progresses. With temperatures staying above until later tonight and the lack of moisture, no major accumulations or impacts to travel are expected. We could see a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces in Sand Mountain, however. Flurries come to an end after midnight.
The dangerous cold continues to be the storyline heading into the weekend. An Arctic cold front rushes in later tonight. As the front passes, temperatures will drop quickly and northwesterly winds kick up. Gusts up to 30 MPH will drop wind chill values into the low teens for most and the single digits for Sand Mountain by tomorrow morning. With these dangerous cold temperatures, make sure you dress in layers and bring your pets inside! It might be a good idea to leave the faucets dripping overnight to prevent pipes from freezing. Even with crystal clear blue skies Saturday, highs will only be in the mid 30s.
Much warmer air returns Sunday and will finally stick around for a while! Highs are back in the 50s Sunday and may inch closer to 60 by the middle of next week. A wetter weather pattern also takes over to begin the month of February. Showers arrive Tuesday evening and could last through Thursday. Rainfall amounts around two inches next week may lead to localized flooding concerns. Some models are also suggesting a bit of winter weather by Thursday but it is way too early to dive into specifics.