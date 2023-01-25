Cloudy Wednesday on-tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight

*Wind Advisory in effect until 3 PM today*
Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day on Wednesday. We have already hit out high temperature of the day, meaning that temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast around dinnertime tonight and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning that no widespread impacts are expected.
We'll stay cloudy and colder on Thursday with a bit more sunshine on Friday and Saturday ahead of our next rain-maker that will be with us all day on Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered evening showers. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 20-25 MPH, gusting up to 40 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Wintry mix possible in the higher elevations. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.