Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Through 3 PM CST This Afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Cloudy Wednesday on-tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight

*Wind Advisory in effect until 3 PM today*

Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day on Wednesday. We have already hit out high temperature of the day, meaning that temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast around dinnertime tonight and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning that no widespread impacts are expected.

Wednesday Forecast

We'll stay cloudy and colder on Thursday with a bit more sunshine on Friday and Saturday ahead of our next rain-maker that will be with us all day on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered evening showers. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 20-25 MPH, gusting up to 40 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Wintry mix possible in the higher elevations. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

