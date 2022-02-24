Cloudy, warm, and breezy Thursday, more rain this evening

North Alabama is waking up in a fog this morning. Visibility is under five miles in most spots and these numbers will not improve until mid-morning. Plan for an extra five to ten minutes on your morning drive and don't forget those low beam headlights too! Gray skies last all day but a strong southerly wind will push highs to near 70 this afternoon. Our next cold front arrives this evening. A narrow line of heavier showers and perhaps one or two storms will develop along the front and quickly move through North Alabama late this evening. We're not expecting any severe weather or additional flooding with tonight's rain, but brief heavy downpours and gusty winds up to 30 MPH can't be ruled out.
Aside from lingering showers, most of the rain ends by the Friday morning drive. Temperatures are much cooler to close out the week. Highs are in the mid 50s tomorrow but we may finally see the sun break out! Any sunshine won't last long though. Clouds move back in Friday night ahead of another disturbance that will bring light showers late Saturday night and early Sunday. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to one inch will be common through the weekend. While the risk for flash flooding stays low, it will take some time for creeks and rivers to drop below flood stage.
A drier pattern finally returns next week with more seasonable temperatures. Highs are in the upper 50s Monday and into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.