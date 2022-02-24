Cloudy, warm, and breezy Thursday, more rain this evening

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 AM CST Thursday was 21.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.8 feet on 11/24/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.5 feet on 03/04/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Widespread fog will lead to visibility reductions for much of the
Tennessee Valley this morning...

Widespread fog and low stratus clouds have developed across the
region this morning, to the north of an approaching warm front.
Although visibilities will generally be in the 1-3 mile range, a few
patches of locally dense fog will also be possible. The fog and
related visibility reductions will result in hazardous traveling
conditions for several hours. However, conditions will begin to
improve from southeast-to-northwest later this morning.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly between locations. Use low beams, reduce
driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other
cars.

Cloudy, warm, and breezy Thursday, more rain this evening

Carson Meredith

North Alabama is waking up in a fog this morning. Visibility is under five miles in most spots and these numbers will not improve until mid-morning. Plan for an extra five to ten minutes on your morning drive and don't forget those low beam headlights too! Gray skies last all day but a strong southerly wind will push highs to near 70 this afternoon. Our next cold front arrives this evening. A narrow line of heavier showers and perhaps one or two storms will develop along the front and quickly move through North Alabama late this evening. We're not expecting any severe weather or additional flooding with tonight's rain, but brief heavy downpours and gusty winds up to 30 MPH can't be ruled out.

Aside from lingering showers, most of the rain ends by the Friday morning drive. Temperatures are much cooler to close out the week. Highs are in the mid 50s tomorrow but we may finally see the sun break out! Any sunshine won't last long though. Clouds move back in Friday night ahead of another disturbance that will bring light showers late Saturday night and early Sunday. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to one inch will be common through the weekend. While the risk for flash flooding stays low, it will take some time for creeks and rivers to drop below flood stage.

A drier pattern finally returns next week with more seasonable temperatures. Highs are in the upper 50s Monday and into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

