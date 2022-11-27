Cloudy Sunday, sunny Monday before another major change

Dense cloud cover will remain over the Tennessee Valley Sunday night and through the early morning hours. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 40s and a slight breeze will continue.
As you head out the door on Monday morning, you'll want to grab a light jacket as the morning commute forecast has temperatures in the mid-40s at that point of the day. Monday's highs will reach to near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday will be a much warmer day with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 60. The day will start off clear and sunny but by 4pm areas in The Shoals and western Tennessee will be seeing rain and storms. The storms will track south and east throughout the evening, impacting the Huntsville metro at dinnertime. Storms stay with us overnight and through breakfast time on Wednesday morning.
After the storms clear out of our way on Wednesday, we will have partly cloudy skies and are left with much more seasonably high temperatures near 50. Sunshine and highs in the mid-50s stick around for the rest of the work-week.
TONIGHT: Chilly, breezy. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: W at 10 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind: W at 5-10 mph.