Cloudy Sunday night ahead of more rain and storms coming Monday

Dense cloud cover will move overhead the region overnight Sunday into Monday and will remain with us throughout much of the day.
When you first wake up Monday morning, temperatures will be in the low 60s and by the afternoon, high temperatures will reach to the 80 degree mark. Isolated showers are possible throughout the day but it will be closer to dinnertime before we see any heavy rain/storms. Gusty winds and widespread showers and storms will remain in place overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. These storms are not severe at this time.
Tuesday afternoon brings some clearing from the clouds by lunchtime but even still, thanks to the previous day's cold front, high temperatures will only make it to the upper 70s.
Wednesday through Friday remain dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 80s each day. Saturday features the tiniest chance for isolated showers around lunchtime but most all of us will remain completely dry throughout the day. Sunday and Memorial Day Monday are also dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s, respectively. Both Tuesday and Wednesday have chances for widespread rain and high temperatures that flirt with the 90 degree mark.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. PM rain/storms. Highs near 80. Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.