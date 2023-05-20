Cloudy Saturday night leads to muggy and warm Sunday

The possibility for one or two isolated showers continues throughout dinnertime on Saturday but most of us are drying out and will remain completely dry, albeit cloudy through the overnight hours. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s with a slight breeze.
Sunday brings partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 80. Monday is the next chance for rain with isolated morning and lunchtime showers for some. Not all of us will see rain Monday morning/afternoon, but be prepared to have the windshield wipers on in the car for a few minutes.
Tuesday throughout much of the next week bring predominantly dry conditions with a mix of clouds and sun each day. High temperatures each day will sit in the mid and low 80s, while overnight lows fall into the low 60s.
Next Sunday night into next Monday morning brings some scattered showers but neither day is expected to be a washout.
TONIGHT: Isolated storms, gradual drying out. Remaining cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.