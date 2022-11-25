Cloudy overnight, but rain holds off until Saturday

A few clouds remain overnight, but rain holds off until Saturday. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 40s.
Saturday starts out dry with highs reaching toward the mid 60s. We are tracking another round of rain arriving in the afternoon ahead of the next cold front. There may be some brief heavy downpours Saturday night. Widespread rain is expected to carry into the early hours of Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts across North Alabama and south-central Tennessee could approach 1 inch in many locations over the next few days.
Sunday is the driest day of the weekend. After a bit of lingering morning rain, we will see a return of some sunshine. It will be a great opportunity for getting some yard work done or hanging outdoor lights and decorations.
As you head back to your regular routine, highs remain in the 60s early next week. The next approaching cold front will kick up showers and storms on Tuesday evening.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: Calm.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. Afternoon/evening rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Rain chance: 50%. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild. Showers and storms. Rain chance: 100%. Lows around 55. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 MPH, gusts to 20.