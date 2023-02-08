Cloudy, gloomy Wednesday afternoon, then storms, severe weather risk overnight

Wednesday brings quite the change in the forecast compared to the last few days. Cloud cover will stay persistent throughout the day, with the chance for a passing drizzle as we head toward dinnertime.
Later tonight, as we head toward bedtime, heavier rain and some thunderstorms come into the forecast.
Much of our coverage area is in a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather for overnight tonight and into early Thursday. The biggest threats at this time are gusty winds and localized ponding. Widespread flash flooding won't be a concern.
Wednesday and Thursday will stay warm, with highs in the upper 60s, possibly touching to 70, but after a cold front moves through late Thursday, we see a slight drop in temperatures.
This weekend's high temperatures will be in the low and mid-50s, with chances for isolated to scattered showers Saturday but plenty of sunshine and a nice breeze Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and staying warm. Spotty showers. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Gusty winds possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 89%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.