 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 25-30 MPH with frequent
gusts of 35-40 MPH expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Cloudy, gloomy Wednesday afternoon, then storms, severe weather risk overnight

  • Updated
  • 0

Wednesday brings quite the change in the forecast compared to the last few days. Cloud cover will stay persistent throughout the day, with the chance for a passing drizzle as we head toward dinnertime.

Later tonight, as we head toward bedtime, heavier rain and some thunderstorms come into the forecast.

Severe Weather risk level 1/5 for areas in yellow

Much of our coverage area is in a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather for overnight tonight and into early Thursday. The biggest threats at this time are gusty winds and localized ponding. Widespread flash flooding won't be a concern.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday and Thursday will stay warm, with highs in the upper 60s, possibly touching to 70, but after a cold front moves through late Thursday, we see a slight drop in temperatures.

This weekend's high temperatures will be in the low and mid-50s, with chances for isolated to scattered showers Saturday but plenty of sunshine and a nice breeze Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and staying warm. Spotty showers. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Gusty winds possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 89%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you