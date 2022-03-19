Cloudy, cool finish to winter Saturday, beautiful start to spring Sunday

A dry weekend for north Alabama but it begins with a cloudy start Saturday. The overcast skies will gradually clear through the afternoon with many areas south of the Tennessee River seeing several hours of mostly sunny skies today.
Spring begins at 10:33 AM CDT Sunday and the weather cooperates with the season change. Sunday afternoon will be sunny with highs near 70°!
Our next shot at severe weather is in association with this cold front and parent system. For Tuesday into Wednesday, most of North Alabama is now included in the Slight Risk area (2 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center. Be watching and listening for updates to this threat over the weekend and plan accordingly.