Cloudy, cool, and breezy to end the week

Clouds begin to increase again early Friday morning and linger through the day. With a mostly clear sky most of the night, temperatures will still be able to dip into the lower 40s by sunrise. With the clouds, temperatures will be running about ten degrees below average Friday afternoon. Windy conditions stick around and the chance for a stray sprinkle is back ahead of another weak cold front passing late Friday night. Expect a west wind gusting up to 25 MPH Friday.
We'll be clearing out in time for the weekend but temperatures remain unseasonably chilly. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be near 60 and lows Sunday morning will be in the mid 30s. That's cold enough for a light frost. Finally, a warm up begins Monday and by Tuesday we're pushing the 80-degree mark. The next chance for rain and perhaps strong to severe storms will be with a cold front passing late Wednesday night.