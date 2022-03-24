 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cloudy, cool, and breezy to end the week

  • 0
Clouds begin to increase again early Friday morning and linger through the day. With a mostly clear sky most of the night, temperatures will still be able to dip into the lower 40s by sunrise. With the clouds, temperatures will be running about ten degrees below average Friday afternoon. Windy conditions stick around and the chance for a stray sprinkle is back ahead of another weak cold front passing late Friday night. Expect a west wind gusting up to 25 MPH Friday.
 
We'll be clearing out in time for the weekend but temperatures remain unseasonably chilly. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be near 60 and lows Sunday morning will be in the mid 30s. That's cold enough for a light frost. Finally, a warm up begins Monday and by Tuesday we're pushing the 80-degree mark. The next chance for rain and perhaps strong to severe storms will be with a cold front passing late Wednesday night. 
Friday
 

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you