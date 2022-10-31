 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cloudy conditions stay with us on Monday

  • 0

Several of our counties are waking up to dense fog this morning, so padding a few minutes onto your drive time to account for these conditions might not be a bad idea.

Monday Morning Forecast

Monday's high temperature will reach to the low 70s with Cloudy skies overhead for the whole day. There is a slight breeze coming out of the southeast.

Your trick-or-treating forecast has temperatures just after dinnertime tonight sitting in the low 60s with that cloud cover remaining, but at least we will be dry!

The rest of the work-week brings a gradual increase in high temperatures eventually bringing up to the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday. Plenty of sunshine lasts through the week and even into the weekend!

MONDAY: Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Rain chance: 10%. Wind: SE at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: SE at 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you