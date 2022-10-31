Cloudy conditions stay with us on Monday

Several of our counties are waking up to dense fog this morning, so padding a few minutes onto your drive time to account for these conditions might not be a bad idea.
Monday's high temperature will reach to the low 70s with Cloudy skies overhead for the whole day. There is a slight breeze coming out of the southeast.
Your trick-or-treating forecast has temperatures just after dinnertime tonight sitting in the low 60s with that cloud cover remaining, but at least we will be dry!
The rest of the work-week brings a gradual increase in high temperatures eventually bringing up to the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday. Plenty of sunshine lasts through the week and even into the weekend!
MONDAY: Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Rain chance: 10%. Wind: SE at 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: SE at 5 MPH.