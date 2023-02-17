Cloudy, cold, and breezy Friday

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by runoff from recent
excessive rain.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 652 AM CST, The river gauge at the Indian Creek near I-565
reported minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
Cloudy, cold, and breezy Friday

Friday Planner
Carson Meredith

Overnight rain is moving out as much colder temperatures rush in. We will hold steady in the low to mid 40s Friday with plenty of clouds sticking around. A strong northerly breeze will make it feel more like the 30s all day. It's not out of the question to see a few flurries in our eastern counties but there will be no impacts.

This weekend will be quiet and mild. Highs are back in the 50s Saturday with increasing clouds by the evening hours. Sunday features a good bit of sunshine with temperatures in the 60s.

Next week looks unsettled once again. While the severe weather risk is low, off and on showers and storms are possible Monday night through Thursday. Despite rain chances, it will be extremely warm for late-February as highs reach the mid and upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy. Some flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of flurries: 10%. Wind: NW 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, frigid. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: N 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

