Cloudy, cold, and breezy Friday

Overnight rain is moving out as much colder temperatures rush in. We will hold steady in the low to mid 40s Friday with plenty of clouds sticking around. A strong northerly breeze will make it feel more like the 30s all day. It's not out of the question to see a few flurries in our eastern counties but there will be no impacts.
This weekend will be quiet and mild. Highs are back in the 50s Saturday with increasing clouds by the evening hours. Sunday features a good bit of sunshine with temperatures in the 60s.
Next week looks unsettled once again. While the severe weather risk is low, off and on showers and storms are possible Monday night through Thursday. Despite rain chances, it will be extremely warm for late-February as highs reach the mid and upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy. Some flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of flurries: 10%. Wind: NW 15-20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies, frigid. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: N 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.