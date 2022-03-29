Cloudy and warm Tuesday, significant severe weather possible Wednesday

Temperatures are in the upper 40s to start the day with clouds streaming in. Despite the increasing clouds, temperatures are well above average today in the upper 70s! Wind gusts out of the southeast could range from 20 to 25 MPH as well.
The main focus of today's forecast is the threat for severe weather Wednesday. All of North Alabama has been upgraded to a Level 3 risk for severe storms Wednesday with a Level 4 risk now clipping Franklin, Marion, and Winston Counties. A line of severe storms ahead of a cold front will may produce widespread and potentially significant severe weather across the southeast tomorrow evening. Here are the arrival times for the line of severe storms in your area Wednesday.
Shoals: 5 - 7 PM
I-65 Corridor and the Metro: 7 - 9 PM
Sand Mountain: 9 - 11 PM
We do not expect to see supercells develop ahead of the main line of storms due mostly cloudy skies limiting fuel in the atmosphere during the day. However, what makes this line of storms more concerning than others this time of year is the amount of wind energy associated with this system. Ahead of the storms, gusts up to 50 MPH are expected during the day. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 9 AM Wednesday to 1 AM Thursday for these gusty winds that may lead to scattered power outages.
Once the line of storms does move in, damaging straight line winds over 70 MPH will be possible as well as embedded tornadoes. Given the fast-moving nature of these storms tomorrow evening, any embedded tornadoes could be long-tracked and perhaps stronger than what we usually see with a squall line. Storms moves out of northeast Alabama after midnight, ending our severe weather threat. A few lingering showers can't be ruled out early Thursday morning.
Make sure you prepare today while the weather is quiet! Have multiple ways to get warnings, locate your shelter, and keep your phones charged. We will continue to provide updates on air and online at waaytv.com as we get closer to this upcoming round of severe weather.