Cloudy and warm as showers take a break Friday

In addition to the chance for showers tonight, temperatures stay mild with lows only dipping to the mid to upper 60s. As for Friday, it should be grayer than today but mainly dry. Expect highs to run a degree or two cooler. The stalled-out front to our north finally slides through North Alabama Saturday afternoon, bringing the next, better chance at showers and a few storms.
Scattered showers start to build in before sunrise Saturday and a large part of the day will be damp and gray. Temperatures still reach the mid to upper 60s before the front passes, then lows crash to the mid 30s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon is a cold one as highs struggle to reach the upper 40s.