Cloudy and muggy start to the work-week with more severe weather possible Monday night

Monday afternoon will be mostly dry but the chance for some brief pop-up showers is not fully out of the forecast. Closer to bedtime tonight, stronger storms will move into Southern Tennessee and track south and east through the morning and afternoon. For this reason, our northern counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather overnight tonight with the biggest threats being gusty winds, plenty of flashes of lightning, and some isolated ponding.
Monday's high temperatures will be slightly above average and will reach to the mid-80s. We'll have a gusty breeze though, and that should help to slightly combat the warmer temperatures and slightly muggy conditions.
Rain and storms will follow us into early on Tuesday morning but conditions should be mostly dry by late breakfast time with only chances for isolated pop-up storms remaining.
High temperatures for the next 10 days will remain in the 80s with lows staying comfortable in the 60s. We'll keep scattered rain and storm chances in the forecast each day for the next 10 days with this Thursday and Friday and next Monday and Tuesday looking the soggiest. Wednesday and this weekend will be the driest.
MONDAY: Cloudy, isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.