Cloudy and mostly dry later today, severe storms possible Wednesday night

It is another wet morning in North Alabama with scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will slow you down for the morning drive. Rain chances drop off after 10 AM, leaving us with a mostly dry but cloudy afternoon. Highs reach the upper 70s thanks to southerly wind gusts up to 25 MPH. The Trash Pandas home opener should be good to go at Toyota Field tonight! First pitch temperatures are in the mid 70s with rain chances increasing after the game ends.
Another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms moves into the Shoals late this evening continuing through the night. Similar to the last two mornings, no severe weather is expected. Heavy downpours and lightning will once again slow the morning commute tomorrow. We should get a break from the rain Wednesday afternoon before the severe weather potential arrives later in the evening. There are no major changes to our forecast this morning. A Level 3 risk continues for the Shoals with a Level 2 risk elsewhere. A line of strong to severe storms will arrive in the Shoals late Wednesday evening (around 9 or 10 PM). The late evening arrival should help limit the fuel for these storms. Damaging winds up to 70 MPH and one or two tornadoes still remain possible though, especially for northwest Alabama.
Storms end by sunrise Thursday as the cold front passes. The rest of the workweek will be dry with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances return for Easter weekend but models continue to struggle with where the area of most widespread rain will land. The trend is a bit south this morning, but we will keep the chance for scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Easter Sunday.