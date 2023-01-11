Cloudy and mild Wednesday, storms return Thursday morning

Despite cloudy skies, Wednesday will feature well-above-average temperatures in the mid 60s! A few sprinkles can't be ruled out throughout the day, but nearly all of us stay dry.
Strong to severe storms are expected Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The greater risk for severe weather is along and east of I-65 where a Level 2 risk remains in effect. A line of storms will to develop in northwest Alabama near sunrise Thursday, then quickly push eastward across the region as it intensifies. Damaging wind gusts and brief heavy downpours are the primary concerns. A brief tornado is also possible, but that risk is rather low. Storms exit our area by early afternoon.
Much cooler air settles in Friday with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees. Temperatures rebound back into the 50s by Sunday before our next weather maker brings rain chances Monday and Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, spotty showers closer to sunrise. Lows near 60. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.