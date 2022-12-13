Cloudy and mild Tuesday, heavy rain arrives late tonight

Tuesday will feature more cloud cover and mild temperatures. Highs approach 60 degrees this afternoon. While most of North Alabama stays dry during the daytime hours, a quick passing shower can't be ruled out.
Heavy rain moves in after midnight ahead of a powerful cold front. Rain lasts through the entire day Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches may lead to flash flooding in flood prone areas. Embedded thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening will be capable of gusty winds. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 30 MPH are expected throughout the day.
Once the front moves east late Wednesday night, much colder air settles in. High temperatures will struggle into the 40s while overnight lows dip into the 20s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, stray shower during the day. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain moving in. Lows near 50. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.