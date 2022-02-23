Cloudy and mild Thursday with more rain overnight

Temperatures dip to the mid 40s tonight and we'll warm again Thursday as the old front previously mentioned lifts back to the north. Rain chances remain low during the day Thursday and we may even see a few sun breaks. Temperatures hit the 70 degree mark before a more pronounced cool down Thursday night behind the cold front. Scattered showers and storms develop ahead of the front and move into the Shoals from the west after sunset. The chance for a stronger storm exists in Franklin County, but the severe risk is generally low at this point.
Friday and Saturday are quite a bit colder with highs in the 50s and 40s respectively. The next appreciable chance for precipitation arrives Saturday night into early Sunday with another wave of moisture heading our way. Once the rain exits, the pattern looks much quieter next week.