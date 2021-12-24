Cloudy and mild Christmas Eve, even warmer for Christmas Day

Clouds are building in on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures have climbed into the low 50s and are heading for the upper 60s this afternoon. Even though it may look a bit gloomy today, we will stay dry. A stout southerly wind may gust up to 30 MPH mainly during the afternoon. Santa will have a mild trip through North Alabama this year! With mostly cloudy skies, overnight lows are in the mid 50s Christmas morning.
The warm up continues Saturday as highs are back in the 70s with more clouds than sun. A few stray showers can't be ruled out tomorrow but most stay dry. Temperatures stay well above average through next week. A more active pattern takes over to close out 2021. Higher rain chances look to be Wednesday and Thursday. We'll keep a close eye on the thunderstorms potential next week but it's too early for specifics. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches will be common over the next seven days. Looking towards New Year's weekend, it looks like we may dry out some and possibly see a major cool down too. Check back for updates.