Cloudy and drizzly on Tuesday, possible severe weather coming Wednesday

Tuesday is proving to much warmer thanks to yesterday's warm front. Our high temperature will reach to the upper 60s with a strong breeze. Scattered, brief showers will stay with us through the rest of the afternoon. Even still, many of us will stay completely dry. We'll have a foggy night on tap, as well.
No relief from the cloud cover is coming as we are expected to have scattered showers throughout Wednesday afternoon which will turn to heavy showers and storms starting just before midnight and lasting through the breakfast time hours on Thursday.
Most of our counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The biggest threats we are tracking include gusty winds up to 45mph and brief periods of heavy rain. The tornado risk is very low, but not zero. This is a quick moving system which means that flooding risk is low.
The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network covers every square inch of North Alabama meaning that as this system is coming through, we will know everything that will impact your region, as its happening. Check back in with WAAY 31 throughout the day today and tomorrow on air, on the website, and on the app for the most updated information and storm timing.
Colder temperatures become the main weather story through the rest of the work-week and into this weekend with highs ranging in the mid-50s and the chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers through dinnertime. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SE 1-5 MPH.