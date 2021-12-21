Cloudy and cool Tuesday, warming up by Christmas

Clouds are back in North Alabama this morning as an upper level low tracks nearby. We've seen a few light showers make their way into our southern counties as a result of this low. It wouldn't be a bad idea to grab the umbrella before you head out the door but most of us will stay dry. Clouds will stick around all day, keeping highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Temperatures sink to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight as clouds clear out of the area. The middle part of the week features sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low 50s tomorrow then near 60 Thursday.
Christmas weekend still looks very mild! By Christmas Eve, highs are back in the upper 60s and will stay there for the holiday itself. We're even back to 70 for Sunday! There is still a chance for more isolated showers late Christmas Eve night and early Christmas morning. Data sources are trending a bit drier today but we'll keep low rain chances in the forecast. Regardless, any showers that develop will be pretty much done by sunrise Saturday. Beyond Christmas, we will continue to stay unseasonably warm, possibly through the new year.