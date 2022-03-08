Cloudy and cool Tuesday, rain returns this afternoon and evening

The Spring preview we were treated to last week is long gone! Temperatures are 25 to 30 degrees colder this morning compared to Monday morning. Afternoon highs are in the mid to upper 50s today with mostly cloudy skies. Our next round of rain arrives late this afternoon. Widespread and at times heavy rain will move in past sunset tonight. No severe weather is expected, but you may hear some rumbles of thunder tonight. Rain tapers off just in time for the Wednesday morning commute. However, one to two inches of rain will be common over the next 24 hours. Given how dry we have been recently, flooding concerns remain low at this time. Some ponding on the roads will be possible though, especially east of I-65.
The middle part of the workweek is drier and a bit warmer. Highs are back in the 60s Thursday and Friday. By Friday night, our attention turns to a very dynamic system. Rain arrives after sunset Friday. Models continue to be in decent agreement for a transition to a wintry mix or light snow in North Alabama after midnight Friday. Exact accumulations are far too uncertain, but a light coating is possible for our southern Tennessee counties and perhaps our Alabama counties along the Tennessee border. Keep in mind that our ground temperatures are quite warm and our days are longer now that we are in March. These two factors usually help limit snow accumulations this time of year, but this will be a system that bears watching in the coming days.
The weekend looks MUCH colder behind this wintry system. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 30s with lows in the 20s! A warming trend returns Sunday and Monday with a quieter pattern early next week. Friendly reminder: our clocks spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins! And yes, this is the time change where we lose an hour sleep Saturday night.