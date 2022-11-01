Cloudy and cool overnight; warming up Wednesday

Mostly cloudy sky conditions will remain overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 50s before sunrise. Watch for areas of patchy dense fog on Wednesday morning.
While the day starts with a few clouds, Wednesday shapes up to be mostly sunny with highs reaching the middle 70s. It is the beginning of a warming trend that will continue through the week.
By the time we reach Thursday and Friday, some locations will see unseasonable highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Plenty of sunshine sticks around through part of the weekend. You'll notice more clouds by Saturday afternoon. There is a slight chance for some showers Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: Calm.
WEDNESDAY: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. Much warmer. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: NE at 2 - 5 MPH.
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Storm Martin has formed in the Atlantic. It is tracking west at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph. It is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night before transitioning to a powerful extratropical system Thursday.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lisa continues to track west through the Caribbean Sea at 15 mph. Wind speeds remain about 60 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will move near or over the Bay Islands of Honduras early Wednesday and move near Belize late Wednesday.