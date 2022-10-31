Cloudy and cool overnight, then sunshine returns

Cloudy and cool conditions will stay over the region through the overnight hours. As temperatures dip into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees at dawn, you will notice a gradual decrease in clouds before lunchtime on Tuesday.
Sunshine and dry conditions stay with us through the work-week with seasonable temperatures in the low 70s. We are tracking a slight warmup toward the end of the week. So far, Thursday and Friday look to be sunny and warm with highs reaching for the upper 70s! Our next rain chance arrives on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Wind: Calm.
TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Sunny afternoon. Highs around 70. Wind: NW at 2 to 5 MPH.
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Storm Lisa continues to track west through the Caribbean Sea at 14 miles per hour. On the forecast track, the center will pass south of Jamaica with rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches expected. Localized totals could reach up to 6 inches. The storm will move south of the Cayman Islands on Tuesday before approaching Central America on Wednesday. Lisa is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 1 inch, with local amounts to 2 inches across portions of the Cayman Islands, northern Honduras and eastern Nicaragua.