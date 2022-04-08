Cloudy and cool Friday with a few showers

Winter has made a comeback to North Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 40s this morning and will not warm up much today. Clouds streaming in will keep highs in the mid 50s today. A brisk westerly breeze gusting to near 30 MPH will make it feel more like the 40s all day. There will be just enough moisture for spotty showers as well. Most of us stay dry, but keep the umbrella handy just in case.
Despite clouds and a light breeze, widespread frost is expected overnight. A Frost Advisory is now in effect for all of our Alabama counties and Lincoln and Franklin Counties in Tennessee from 1 AM to 9 AM Saturday. Overnight lows fall into the mid 30s with outlying areas getting close to the freezing mark. The breeze may be enough to limit frost formation, but you should still protect sensitive plants and vegetation from the cold.
Saturday will be much better despite continued chilly conditions. Highs tomorrow approach 60 with clearing skies. Another round of frost is possible Saturday night, but no alerts are in effect at this time. Sunday will certainly be the pick of the weekend with blue skies and the return of seasonable high temperatures in the 70s. Next week still looks very unsettled with daily chances for rain Monday through Thursday. No day looks like a complete washout at this point. Higher rain chances are expected Wednesday and Thursday as a cold approaches.