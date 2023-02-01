Cloudy and chilly Wednesday, another round of rain tonight and Thursday

Temperatures for most of the region are hovering near or just above freezing. This has kept most roadways wet, but slick spots on bridges and overpasses could cause issues for the morning drive. Plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work and school.
We will get another break in the rain today. Even so, cloudy and cold conditions are not going anywhere. Highs remain in the mid 40s this afternoon.
Our final round of rain arrives this evening and lasts all day Thursday. This will be our heaviest round of rain this week which could lead to ponding on roads and rises in area waterways. An additional 1-1.5" of rain is expected.
Sunny skies and dry weather return Friday. The end of the workweek will still be cold with highs in the 40s and low in the 20s. Temperatures climb into the 50s this weekend with more sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Rain returns this evening. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: N 5 MPH.