Clouds move in late Friday, Rain arrives Saturday

Partly cloudy sky conditions and not quite as cold overnight. Temperatures bottom out around 50 degrees. We will continue to warm up as the work-week ends.
Friday afternoon brings a lot of sunshine early as highs reach into the mid-70s. Clouds move in by late afternoon, but it won't hamper your Friday night football plans. It will be chilly in the stands after sunset with temperatures in the lower 60s.
Saturday starts dry for most, but beneficial rain begins to move in from west to east. Clouds will hang tough all day long with the heaviest rain and strong thunderstorms expected in the evening, mainly to areas west of I-65.
Weekend high temperatures will reach only to the low 60s.
Rain stays with us on Sunday before we dry off a bit and gradually start to warm up through next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Wind: NE at 10 to 15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs near 75. Wind: NE at 15 to 20 MPH.