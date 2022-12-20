Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of frigid Arctic air mass

**Wind Chill WATCH in effect from 6 PM Thursday to Noon Saturday**
As drier air rushes in, skies will begin clearing overnight, with low temperatures dropping to the low 30s.
You could see some sunshine Wednesday morning, but the cloud cover will return shortly after lunchtime and stay through Wednesday night. Highs for the day will only reach about 50 degrees.
Extremely cold Arctic air moves into North Alabama on Thursday night. Ahead of the Arctic cold front, rain showers are expected for most of the day Thursday. Depending on how much moisture is still around when the cold air moves in, there could still be a brief window for a transition to snow after sunset Thursday night.
Any accumulations appear to be light — half an inch or less. Black ice is still a concern for travel during the holiday weekend.
Temperatures crash Friday morning. Overnight lows sink into the single digits. Wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero are expected. These wind chills can produce frostbite in as little as 30 minutes!
Afternoon highs on Friday remain in the teens despite clearing skies. Wind chills hover near or just below zero.
Christmas weekend also looks bitterly cold. Highs on Saturday and Christmas Day Sunday are settling in the 20s. Wind chills during the afternoons will be in the teens, then drop back to the single digits at night.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, then clearing overnight. Patchy fog may develop. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: Calm.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: ESE 5 MPH.