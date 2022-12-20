 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills from
10 to 17 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Clouds Increase Tomorrow Ahead of a Frigid Artic Air Mass

Peak Wind Chill Values

*Wind Chill WATCH in effect from 6 PM Thursday to Noon Saturday*

As drier air rushes in, skies will begin clearing overnight with low temperatures dropping to the low 30s.

Extremely cold Arctic air moves into North Alabama Thursday night. Ahead of the Arctic cold front, rain showers are expected for most of the day Thursday. Depending on how much moisture is still around when the cold air moves in, there could still be a brief window for a transition to snow after sunset Thursday night. Any accumulations appear to be light - a half of an inch or less. Black ice is still a concern for travel during the holiday weekend.

Temperatures crash Friday morning. Overnight lows sink into the single digits. Wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero are expected. These wind chills can produce frostbite in as little as 30 minutes! Afternoon highs on Friday remain in the teens despite clearing skies. Wind chills hover near or just below zero.

Christmas weekend also looks bitterly cold. Highs on Saturday and Christmas Day Sunday are settling in the 20s. Wind chills during the afternoons will be in the teens then drop back to the single digits at night.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, then clearing overnight. Patchy fog may develop. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: ESE 5 MPH.

