Clouds Clear Out Monday Afternoon Followed By A Mid-Week Warmup

North Alabama will experience areas of light showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible overnight into Monday morning.
A surface high pressure will build into the region, bringing southerly winds and a warmup in temperatures by Wednesday afternoon. It is not inconceivable that some of us could get into the mid-80s by the weekend, giving us an early first taste of summer weather. An approach of a cold front will return rain chances this coming Sunday.
MONDAY: We will start off with a few scattered showers in the eastern TN Valley but the rain chances will taper off by late morning. Cloud cover will begin to diminish throughout the day, with some sunshine peeking through by late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s, with lows in the 40s over the course of the next couple of days.