Cloud cover continues on Wednesday with heavier rain and storms in the forecast for Thursday

The heaviest of Wednesday's rain is already out of our system but some scattered light showers later this afternoon are still in the forecast. Those showers will be brief and move out of our area quickly but cloudy skies will remain with us all day. Wednesday's high temperature will reach to the upper 60s today.
Heavier rain and stronger storms develop in the overnight hours and bring periods of torrential downpours to the region in and on-and-off fashion throughout the day on Thursday. Much of North Alabama (primarily south of the Tennessee River) are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. The biggest threats are gusty straight line winds. The tornado threat is not zero but it is very low.
Friday morning will still have some lighter rain leftover from the rain and storms the night before but those showers will be out of our system by after breakfast time. Friday's high temperature will sit in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies overhead in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday and Sunday are trending much drier than they were looking earlier this week. Both days feature isolated to scattered chances for rain and partly to mostly cloudy skies but no day is an all out washout. Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend with highs in the mid-70s, Sunday will only reach to the 70 mark.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry and will bring plenty more sunshine back into the forecast! Our high temperatures each day will still be well below average though, in the mid and upper 60s, respectively.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms developing late. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.