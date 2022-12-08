Closing arguments wrap up in Morgan County murder trial

A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended Thursday in his capital murder trial.
Zachary Williams of Hartselle was charged with three counts of capital murder for the death of Michael Irvin Jr.
Williams and co-defendant Ulysses Wilkerson allegedly broke into a home on Marion Street in Decatur, where they shot and killed Irvin.
The defense presented their case to the jury in Morgan County on Thursday after the prosecution rested its case Wednesday.
They played video from three separate interviews with Irvin's then-4-year-old daughter and a forensic investigator with the National Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville.
Irvin's daughter was present at the time of the shooting. The girl said in the interview that she did not see the person who shot and killed her father. She was also unable to identify Williams from photo lineups on two separate occasions.
This week, the now-8-year-old testified that she had seen the killer, identifying him in court as Williams.
Defense attorneys asked her how she was able to change her answer, to which she replied it was because her mother told her who the killer was.
On Thursday, the defense tried to portray the 8-year-old as untrustworthy and asked the jury to acquit the defendant of all charges.
Both the prosecution and defense gave closing arguments, with defense attorney Robert Tuten comparing this case to an old Wendy's ad in which an old woman asked, "Where's the beef?"
Tuten replaced the beef with the jury, which prosecutors said was tasteless in a case involving murder.
The judge adjourned the court shortly after 5 p.m. and instructed the jury to return to court at 9 a.m. Friday to begin jury deliberations.
He became upset with jurors when it was revealed one of them had discussed the case with a member of the gallery. The judge issued a strict warning, as discussing the matter with an outside influence can lead to a mistrial.
The other co-defendant in the case, Wilkerson, will be tried separately. A trial date has not been set yet.