Closing arguments set for Thursday in retrial of Elkmont teen accused of killing his family

The fate of teenage mass murder suspect Mason Sisk will soon be in the hands of a jury.
Closing arguments and the start of jury deliberation are set to begin Thursday.
That's after the state rested its case following a week of testimonies from 31 witnesses.
The defense quickly rested its case afterwards calling no witnesses to the stand.
Before that happened, the jury was walked out of the courtroom, and Sisk was brought before the judge.
He was sworn in and told he had the right to testify if he chose. The judge told him prosecutors and his attorneys could not compel him to talk.
Sisk said he had time to discuss with his attorneys, but did not want to testify.
This comes after the jury a morning of witness testimony on Sisk's confession.
His attorneys once again pointed out the use of manipulative interrogation tactics like lying about evidence they didn’t really have. They also argued the interrogators already presumed Sisk was guilty and repeatedly told him he was lying to get a confession.
Prosecutors pointed out a section of the interview where Sisk puffed up his chest and told the sheriff he could do this all night.
"After Mason confessed to killing his brothers and sisters and parents, did he seem relieved?" prosecutors asked.
"He did," the witness Johnny Morrell replied.
Prosecutors also pointed out Sisk led investigators to the area where the gun was found.
Day 8 in the Mason Sisk retrial. The judge previously warned everyone it would be a long day. As the jury was walked in, Mason gripped his hands and looked down at the table avoiding any eye contact. @WAAYTV— Alex Torres-Perez (@alexWAAY31) April 26, 2023
The jury also got to hear a bit about the data found on the victim's phones. Mary Sisk's phone was cracked during the trial last year causing the current retrial. Mary Sisk was Mason Sisk's step-mother.
Investigators didn't find much information in the phone. They say Mary last texted Mason to give up his phone before their Florida vacation the weekend before the murders.
The phone belonging to John Sisk, Mason's father, was never cracked. The investigator testified it was fried and nonoperational after the FBI headquarters in Quantico failed to access it.
"When you found out John owed a drug debt, that increased the likelihood of evidence on John’s phone?" Mason's attorneys asked Morrell.
"Correct," Morrell replied.
"If John was having problems with anybody, there would be evidence of that on the phone?" Mason's attorneys asked.
"Possibly," Morrell answered.
Mason's attorneys argued that evidence is now gone and they will never be able to retrieve it.
Prosecutors point out it was never an investigator's intention to destroy that evidence.
"It just happens," prosecutors and Morrell both said.