Closing arguments in Athens educator's federal fraud and conspiracy trial

Closing arguments started Wednesday morning in a federal trial for an Athens educator's trial after Rick Carter's defense team decided against calling any witnesses.
Carter is on trial for fraud and conspiracy involving a multi-year scheme to boost enrollment and obtain additional funding, including personal funds.
The jury will be getting the case after prosecutors spent three and a half weeks calling witnesses to testify.
One of those witnesses was former Limestone County superintendent Tom Sisk, who previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
Former Athens superintendent Trey Holladay also pleaded guilty, but he was not called to testify during Carter's trial.