Closed bedroom door saved 2 children from possibly dying in Decatur house fire, fire marshal says

Two young lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a Decatur house fire that broke out Monday morning.
"Close Before You Doze" are the words Decatur Fire & Rescue is now emphasizing for all residents.
They were asleep inside the home with the door closed at the time of the fire. The fire marshal said had that door been open, the two kids may not have made it out alive.
“The fire had been limited and spread it to where they were at the time," said Decatur Fire & Rescue Marshal Jason Jones. "They were at an end bedroom with the door closed, so thankfully, that minimized the amount of smoke, flame and heat spread. They would’ve normally just traveled right into that room."
The smoke did not penetrate to the room where the teenager and young child were sleeping, according to Jones.
He said the slogan "Close Before You Doze" is the difference between life and death.
“The big thing is, the killer there is the carbon monoxide poisoning that a person could get without even realizing it," Jones said. "So if you are asleep and you’re breathing in that smoke, you’re getting in those byproducts products of combustion."
Angela Harden is the next-door neighbor of the family impacted by the fire.
“They were beating, ringing the doorbell and beating. I said, 'What’s going on?' So I jumped up and I opened the door, and all I could hear ... 'Angela, my house is on fire. My house is on fire. My house is on fire,'" said Harden.
That's when she sprung into action. Not only making sure authorities were on the way but also attending to the teenage boy, who had blood coming from his arm.
"He was bleeding through his arm, because he came out through the window," said Harden.
It's an escape story that the two kids will live to tell about, in large part because that door was closed.
"Just a blessing that they woke up. Even from all that smoke that was in that house, 'cause it took over," said Harden. "It was coming out the ceilings and out the roof, and out the side of the house and everything."
Jones said the fire was caused by a space heater. He said whether you use one or not, closing your door before you go to sleep is a good safety measure to implement into your everyday routine.