Clearview Cancer Institute's Survivors' Day recognizes more than 700 cancer survivors in Huntsville

Clearview Cancer Institute’s Survivors’ Day celebration recognized the courage, determination, and achievements of over 700 cancer survivors in the Huntsville area on Friday.
The chief operations officer at Clearview said the day is about celebrating the survivors not as patients, but as champions.
“Our survivors are anyone who is first told they have cancer, all the way throughout their journey. And so I have been here with Clearview for almost 18 years, so this morning I got to see my very first patient, and that was so special, and she is doing great,” said Clearview Chief Operations Officer Michelle Brown.
“And I have gotten to see people who were just diagnosed last week, and I see people who are still going through treatment. One lady came through, she was 35 years cancer free. So just to hear their stories and seeing them celebrate, it just makes our day and it makes us remember why we're doing all of this,” Brown continued.
Brown said Clearview’s Survivors’ Day celebration has been a tradition for over 10 years, and is now being celebrated in every Clearview location.
Jolanda Harris was a patient at Clearview for two years and after she rang the bell, she decided to stay as a volunteer.
“A lot of people think that after you ring the bell, or after you finish your treatment, that that’s it. But they don’t realize that survivors have to continue their journey as a survivor,” said Jolanda Harris, survivor and founder of Livon Journey Camp. “So this is a day for them, to know they are celebrated, they are seen, and that we love them, and they are better because of their cancer journey.”
Survivors were greeted this morning by enthusiastic Clearview volunteers and were given breakfast, a t-shirt, and a mug.
One of the volunteers at today's breakfast, Cathy Carr, moved to Huntsville five and a half years ago from Arkansas. She moved with her husband who had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
“We came here, and we fell in love with Huntsville. So that was five and a half years ago, a year ago he went into hospice at home, and he passed three months ago. But we came here because of our oncologist at [University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences] who recommended Clearview, and the wonderful, wonderful support we got from Dr. McGee and his whole team, and the whole hospital. I mean the whole institute is fantastic,” said Cathy Carr, a caregiver at Clearview.
Carr went on to become a volunteer at Clearview.
“I started two years ago in the infusion lab, because I knew what it was like to be a caregiver of a cancer patient," said Carr. “So, I love it. I’ve made a lot of good friends here, and my support team has been fantastic. So we moved here for Clearview, and I’m not leaving.”
Today's event is one of four Survivors’ Day celebrations that Clearview is hosting throughout the month of June.
The next breakfast is June 17 at the Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur.