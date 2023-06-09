 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Clearview Cancer Institute's Survivors' Day recognizes more than 700 cancer survivors in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Clearview Cancer Institute's Survivors' Day

Image from the Clearview Cancer Institute's Facebook page

Clearview Cancer Institute’s Survivors’ Day celebration recognized the courage, determination, and achievements of over 700 cancer survivors in the Huntsville area on Friday.

The chief operations officer at Clearview said the day is about celebrating the survivors not as patients, but as champions.

“Our survivors are anyone who is first told they have cancer, all the way throughout their journey. And so I have been here with Clearview for almost 18 years, so this morning I got to see my very first patient, and that was so special, and she is doing great,” said Clearview Chief Operations Officer Michelle Brown.

“And I have gotten to see people who were just diagnosed last week, and I see people who are still going through treatment. One lady came through, she was 35 years cancer free. So just to hear their stories and seeing them celebrate, it just makes our day and it makes us remember why we're doing all of this,” Brown continued.

Brown said Clearview’s Survivors’ Day celebration has been a tradition for over 10 years, and is now being celebrated in every Clearview location.

Jolanda Harris was a patient at Clearview for two years and after she rang the bell, she decided to stay as a volunteer.

“A lot of people think that after you ring the bell, or after you finish your treatment, that that’s it. But they don’t realize that survivors have to continue their journey as a survivor,” said Jolanda Harris, survivor and founder of Livon Journey Camp. “So this is a day for them, to know they are celebrated, they are seen, and that we love them, and they are better because of their cancer journey.”

Survivors were greeted this morning by enthusiastic Clearview volunteers and were given breakfast, a t-shirt, and a mug.

One of the volunteers at today's breakfast, Cathy Carr, moved to Huntsville five and a half years ago from Arkansas. She moved with her husband who had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

“We came here, and we fell in love with Huntsville. So that was five and a half years ago, a year ago he went into hospice at home, and he passed three months ago. But we came here because of our oncologist at [University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences] who recommended Clearview, and the wonderful, wonderful support we got from Dr. McGee and his whole team, and the whole hospital. I mean the whole institute is fantastic,” said Cathy Carr, a caregiver at Clearview.

Carr went on to become a volunteer at Clearview.

“I started two years ago in the infusion lab, because I knew what it was like to be a caregiver of a cancer patient," said Carr. “So, I love it. I’ve made a lot of good friends here, and my support team has been fantastic. So we moved here for Clearview, and I’m not leaving.”

Today's event is one of four Survivors’ Day celebrations that Clearview is hosting throughout the month of June.

The next breakfast is June 17 at the Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur.

