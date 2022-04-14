Clearing skies this morning with a pleasant Thursday afternoon

The cold front is moving through North Alabama this morning, bringing with it one last round of light showers to start the day. Any lingering showers should be done by mid morning, but take it slow heading to work and school. Clouds clear out all day as temperatures climb to 70 degrees. 25 MPH gusts out of the north may add a bit of a wind chill, but it should be a pretty pleasant April afternoon! You won't notice much of a cooldown until tonight. Mostly clear skies and a light northeast wind will push lows into the mid 40s overnight. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Friday, with warmer afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
The active weather pattern resumes for Easter weekend. Two stalled nearby boundaries will be the source for off and on showers and storms beginning late Friday and lasting through early Monday morning. While the exact timing of these rounds of rain is still in flux, there are two timeframes to watch in particular.
1) Late Friday night/early Saturday
2) Late Sunday night/early Monday
These are the times we expect rain coverage to be their highest this weekend. There will be some dry time for any outdoor activities on Easter Sunday, but make sure you have an indoor backup plan. The severe weather risk is low this weekend, but the strongest storms may have gusty winds and small hail. Rainfall amounts around one inch will be common. Next week looks cooler than average with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s.