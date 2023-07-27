Clearing skies this morning, more heat by the afternoon

Late July heat and humidity continues to dominate our weather pattern. However, additional cloud cover and even a few light showers may help to ease the heat at least to start your Thursday.
Clouds are still expected to clear out by midday, allowing temperatures to climb back into the mid-90s. Heat index values peak near 103 degrees this afternoon. No heat alerts are in effect today but be sure to stay cool and stay hydrated.
There are no signs of the heat letting up anytime soon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s will feel more like 100-105 degrees each day for the next week. There are low chances for daily pop-up downpours but they won't do much to cool us down.
THURSDAY: Morning showers, clearing skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s. Peak heat index up to 103. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 5 MPH.