Clearing skies this afternoon, warm but comfortable weekend

The cold front has moved through and comfortable air is settling in! It is still a bit muggy on this Friday morning as temperatures hover near 70 degrees. Clouds will hold tough for the first half of the day. Spotty showers behind the front can't be ruled out for our southern counties this morning, but most of us remain dry. As the more comfortable and drier air takes over, clouds will clear this afternoon as highs reach the low 80s. With mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures dip to 60 degrees in the city and the upper 50s in outlying areas Saturday morning.
The upcoming weekend is warm but not too humid. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday are in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds make a return Sunday but drier air keeps rain chances away. That won't be the case next week as the chance for daily afternoon pop up storms returns Monday. Highs also climb to the low 90s.
While it is mostly quiet here at home, the tropics are getting busy! We will have our first named tropical storm of the season later today. Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Alex will be a heavy rain maker for south Florida this weekend, bringing 6 to 12 inches of rain through Saturday. Alex will then quickly move northeast over open water next week.