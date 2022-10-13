Clearing skies later today, next cold front arrives this weekend

Rain has moved out of North Alabama and drier air is settling in. Expect clearing skies throughout much of your Thursday. With a good bit of sunshine this afternoon, highs reach the mid 70s. Sunshine continues Friday and most of Saturday before another cold front brings spotty showers Saturday night and Sunday.
Not much rain is expected with this weekend's cold front, but a big chill will be left in its wake next week. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 despite abundant sunshine. The first freeze of the season is possible either Tuesday or Wednesday morning as well.
THURSDAY: Gradual clearing, sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.