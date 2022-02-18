Clearing skies later today, mild and sunny weekend

The rain is gone but the colder air has returned. Temperatures are 25 to 30 degrees colder this morning compared to yesterday morning! We saw a few flurries in our eastern counties overnight as residual moisture moved out of the region. In fact, we had a light dusting here on Monte Sano! Clouds begin to filter out later this morning and we will be left with a good bit of sunshine to end the workweek. Even with clearing skies, highs are only in the mid 40s this afternoon. A brisk northerly wind that is keeping wind chills in the 20s right now will last through the day too.
This winter chill will not last too long. While the mornings are still cool, afternoon highs rebound into the 50s Saturday and the mid 60s Sunday with tons of sunshine! Our weather pattern takes a complete turn next week as an extended stretch of wet weather begins Monday. While off and on showers will linger for much of the week, we expect to see two waves of heavier rain. The first of those waves will be Tuesday where a few thunderstorms will be also be possible. The second wave of heavy rain looks to be Thursday. Rainfall forecasts are quite impressive with this system. Much of our coverage could see over 5 inches of rain in the next seven days, which will certainly be enough to cause flooding issues. These forecast totals will be adjusted in the coming days, so check back often for updates. Until then, enjoy the sunshine this weekend!