Clearing skies Friday, more rain and a few storms Sunday

Rain continues to taper off this morning. The roads are still wet, so take it slow heading to work or school. We'll see some clearing skies later today as high temperatures reach the low 60s. Tonight will be much colder as lows drop into the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible in outlying areas.
Most of Saturday looks dry despite increasing clouds. Showers do return tomorrow evening ahead of our next weather maker that likely brings a washout rain on Sunday. A few thunderstorms could produce gusty winds Sunday, but the severe weather risk is low. Many locations will see an inch of rain this weekend.
Next week starts off quiet but cold. Highs only reach the 50s Monday and Tuesday while overnight lows could fall into the 20s. A hard freeze is possible both Monday night and Tuesday night. Make sure you have ways to protect sensitive plants or vegetation from these cold temperatures next week!
FRIDAY: Rain ending. More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.