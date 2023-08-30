Clearing skies and breezy conditions Wednesday

Beautiful weather is in store for the next couple days! Highs are in the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon with clearing skies and lower humidity. It will be breezy today as Hurricane Idalia moves inland and pushes to our south and east. Wind gusts up to 25 MPH are possible through the evening hours.
It stays sunny and comfortable Thursday before a warmup begins Friday. Temperatures climb back into the low 90s for Labor Day weekend followed by the mid 90s next week. Aside from a small shower chance Friday, our 10 day forecast is dry.
Latest On Hurricane Idalia
Idalia made landfall at 6:45 this morning as a major Category 3 hurricane near Keaton Beach, Florida. Idalia will remain at hurricane strength as it moves inland this morning before weakening to a tropical storm later today. Rainfall amounts of 6 to 8 inches are expected across north Florida, southern Georgia, and South Carolina. North Alabama's only impact from Idalia will be the breezy conditions previously discussed.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.