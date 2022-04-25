Clearing out but staying cooler Tuesday

Expect some lingering showers over Sand Mountain Tuesday morning, then we'll be dry the rest of the day. Temperatures start out in the mid 50s Tuesday morning, but highs will only be reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. Chilly air makes a comeback Tuesday night with lows in the lower 40s Wednesday morning!
We'll gradually start warming again through the end of the work week and although there's another cold front on approach this weekend, Saturday looks like it will be mainly dry before most of the rain and storms arrive Sunday morning. Be watching for some timing adjustments to the weekend rain chances as there's still a bit of uncertainty there.