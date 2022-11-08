Clear Tuesday night, slightly cooler on Wednesday

If you're planning on heading to the polls after work today, the weather conditions to wait in line will be pleasant and dry. After a very early sunset, temperatures will begin to cool towards an overnight low in the low 50s. Clear skies will remain through the night.
Wednesday and Thursday bring slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the low and mid-70s. Plenty of sunshine stays with us through the end of the week but a major change is still in order. This weekend and into next work-week brings high temperatures only in the low 50s! These seasonably temperatures are expected to stick around for much of the rest of the month.
As Nicole moves into the Carolinas Friday, another powerful cold front sends temperatures crashing this weekend. Highs struggle into the 50s starting Saturday despite plenty of sun. Overnight lows fall below freezing in many spots Saturday night and Sunday night.
TONIGHT: Clear skies, staying warm. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NE 10 MPH.