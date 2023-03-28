Clear skies remain for Tuesday night with overnight lows close to freezing!

Mostly clear skies remain in the forecast this evening and overnight. The absence of clouds is going to allow overnight temperatures to drop well below what we have been used to for the last several days. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s.
Wednesday brings nothing but beautiful sunshine with the slightest hint of a breeze and highs in the mid-60s ahead of another cold night, with lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday's high temperatures rebounds to the low 70s with more sunshine. Take advantage of these next few days of sun because Friday bring morning and lunchtime scattered rain with late evening and overnight strong storms.
Please download the WAAY 31 StormTracker weather app prior to Friday's overnight storms. That is the easiest way for our team of Meteorologists to get you information and even wake you up if need be.
The good news is that Saturday and Sunday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun on-tap.
TONIGHT: Clear night. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny! Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: NE shifting to NNW 5-10 MPH.