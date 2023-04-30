Clear skies and breezy conditions continue to start the work-week!

One or two very isolated pockets of drizzle are possible north of the Tennessee River but most of us will stay completely dry through the evening.
Monday morning's wake-up temperatures will sit in the low 40s and be chilly to start the day. Monday through Thursday feature mostly sunny skies with very breezy but dry conditions. Monday's high temperatures will sit in the upper 60s.
Highs on Tuesday will sit slightly below average near 70 and this week's highs will gradually warm to the mid-70s by Thursday.
Thursday overnight is our next chance for rain and storms. Scattered rain will last through Friday and continue into the overnight hours. Scattered rain and storm chances persist on Saturday, as well. This system is not currently severe but we are continuing to monitor it as it develops. Check back in several times this week to get the most updated information from our team as it becomes available.
TONIGHT: Isolated drizzle, mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH, gusts 15 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny and breezy! Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: W 10-15 MPH, gusts 20-25 MPH.